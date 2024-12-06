Lions regain lead 24-21 with another fourth-down touchdown

The Lions have scored three touchdowns. Two of them have come on fourth down.

The Lions have regained the lead with Jared Goff’s 3-yard throw to Tim Patrick on fourth-and-goal. It has Detroit back on top 24-21 with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.

The Lions went 70 yards in 13 plays, with their other touchdown drives also covering 70 yards on 11 plays and 12 plays.

Goff now is 20-of-29 for 170 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Jahmyr Gibbs on fourth down with 11 seconds left in the first half.

Gibbs had a 20-yard run on the go-ahead, third-quarter touchdown drive, giving him 41 yards on 12 carries.