nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Lions release OL Graham Glasgow

  
Published March 2, 2026 04:25 PM

The Lions have let go of one of their veteran offensive linemen.

Detroit announced on Monday that the club has released Graham Glasgow.

Glasgow, 33, was originally a Lions third-round pick in 2016, playing his first four seasons with the franchise. After spending three years with Denver, Glasgow returned to the franchise in 2023.

Last season, Glasgow appeared in 15 games with 14 starts.

Glasgow had one year remaining on his contract without any guaranteed money. By releasing him, the Lions will save $5.56 million against the cap in 2026 with $2.88 million in dead money.

In his 10 seasons, Glasgow has appeared in 147 career games with 136 starts.

The Lions agreed to acquire offensive lineman Juice Scruggs from the Texans as part of the David Montgomery deal earlier on Monday. But that trade will not become official until the start of the new league year.