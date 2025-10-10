 Skip navigation
Lions rule out Alim McNeill for Sunday vs. Chiefs

  
Published October 10, 2025 04:21 PM

Hours after Lions head coach Dan Campbell said defensive lineman Alim McNeill could make his 2025 debut on Sunday night against the Chiefs, the Lions’ injury report said otherwise.

Campbell described McNeill as “51-49 one way or another” to play, said he’s been terrorizing the Lions’ offensive line in practice and could get 20 or 25 snaps.

“Mac’s getting better and better, he looks good, our o-line hates him right now, but he’s getting better,” Campbell said. “Being smart, you get him 20, 25 plays. Being smart, that’s the right thing to do.”

But the injury report says McNeill is out. Also out for the Lions are cornerback Terrion Arnold, linebacker Zach Cunningham and running back Sione Vaki.

Questionable for the Lions are defensive backs Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Avonte Maddox, offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Giovanni Manu and wide receiver Kalhif Raymond.