Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Lions score first touchdown to take 16-13 lead

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:11 PM

It took the Lions seven possessions, the fifth in the red zone, before they got their first touchdown. Better late than never.

Detroit took a 16-13 lead on David Montgomery’s 1-yard touchdown run.

The Lions settled for three chip-shot field goals and saw the half end without any points on their first four red zone possessions. The Bucs led 13-6 at halftime.

Jared Goff is 21-of-35 for 211 yards and an interception, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has nine catches for 101 yards.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has four sacks of Baker Mayfield, putting him within three of tying the NFL record.