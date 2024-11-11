Lions score TD to pull within 23-13

NBC was playing a pre-recorded interview with Dan Campbell out of halftime, and as the Lions coach mentioned that his team needed a takeaway, Carlton Davis intercepted C.J. Stroud. It came on the first play of the second half at the Houston 31, setting the Lions up with good field position.

The Lions, though, gave it right back.

Four plays after Davis’ interception, Texans rookie defensive back Kamari Lassiter picked Jared Goff a second time tonight. It was Goff’s fourth pick by the Texans, tying his career high set in 2018 in a game against the Bears.

The Texans started at their own 1 and went three-and-out, gaining only 1 yard. Kalif Raymond’s 14-yard punt return set up the Lions at the Houston 44 and three plays later, David Montgomery was in the end zone on a 3-yard run with 11:34 remaining in the third quarter.

The Lions’ two-point try failed on a Montgomery run.

The Lions trail 23-13.