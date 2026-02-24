 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady_int_260224.jpg
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady_int_260224.jpg
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nnamdi Madubuike’s future remains in doubt

  
Published February 24, 2026 04:29 PM

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike injured his neck in Week 2 and has not played since. He may never play again.

His future remains in question five months after his injury.

“I love Nnamdi, but I have no updates at this time,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday.

The Ravens have been hesitant to discuss Madubuike since his injury, with John Harbaugh and DeCosta sidestepping questions during the season. Now, it’s new coach Jesse Minter and DeCosta declining to go into detail with carefully worded answers.

Minter said he has talked to Madubuike since taking the job.

“I think that’ll be up to him when the time’s right,” Minter said. “I know he’s in great spirits, and it was great to see him in the building last week or the week prior. We’ll keep the rest of that private.”

Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler, has two years remaining on a four-year, $98 million extension. His 2026 base salary of $22 million is fully guaranteed, and he has a salary cap hit of $31 million.

DeCosta said the uncertainty of Madubuike’s situation won’t affect their offseason plans.

“It doesn’t affect me very much,” DeCosta said. “I think if we have the chance to draft a great defensive tackle, of course we will. It is one of the most important positions in football.

“Salary cap-wise, it doesn’t have any major impact on us at this time. There are a lot of unknowns when you build a team, and sometimes — I learned from [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] – sometimes the best thing to do is just wait for more information, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”