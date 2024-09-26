 Skip navigation
Lions sign Allen Robinson to active roster

  
Published September 26, 2024 12:48 PM

Wide receiver Allen Robinson played one snap for the Lions in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and he’ll have a chance to add to that total against the Seahawks on Monday night.

The Lions announced that they have signed Robinson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also signed linebacker Abraham Beauplan to the practice squad.

Robinson signed with the Lions after failing to make the Giants out of training camp this summer. He played in every game for the Steelers last season and had 34 catches for 280 yards in the regular season. He also had two catches for 12 yards in their playoff loss to the Bills.

It’s the second veteran addition to the receiver group in Detroit this week. They also signed Tim Patrick off of the practice squad.