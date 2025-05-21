 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions sign first-round pick Tyleik Williams

  
Published May 21, 2025 04:10 PM

The Lions have their top draft choice under contract.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Tyleik Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the 28th overall pick in April.

Williams’s four-year deal will be worth over $16.48 million. The Lions will also have an option to extend the pact for a fifth season.

Williams spent the last four seasons at Ohio State and was a starter the last two years. He had 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Buckeyes during their national title run in 2024.

The Lions have now signed six of this year’s seven draft choices. Second-round guard Tate Ratledge is the only unsigned selection.