Lions sign first-round pick Tyleik Williams

The Lions have their top draft choice under contract.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Tyleik Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the 28th overall pick in April.

Williams’s four-year deal will be worth over $16.48 million. The Lions will also have an option to extend the pact for a fifth season.

Williams spent the last four seasons at Ohio State and was a starter the last two years. He had 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Buckeyes during their national title run in 2024.

The Lions have now signed six of this year’s seven draft choices. Second-round guard Tate Ratledge is the only unsigned selection.