Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Lions sign Kyle Peko

  
Published May 7, 2024 04:29 PM

The Lions announced a pair of signings on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to their previously reported deal to bring safety C.J. Moore back to Detroit, the team also shared word of their agreement with defensive lineman Kyle Peko.

Peko spent last season with the Titans and started 10 of the 13 games he played for the team. He had 22 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Peko also played for the Titans in 2021 and he’s had stints with the Broncos, Bills, Colts, and Raiders since entering the NFL in 2016.

D.J. Reader and Alim McNeil are at the top of the depth chart at defensive tackle in Detroit, so Peko will look for a role behind them as they move toward the regular season.