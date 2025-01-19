Lions stop Commanders on fourth down, grab 7-0 lead

The Lions lost a starting cornerback to injury early in Saturday night’s game against the Commanders, but their defense was still able to come up with a big play to keep things scoreless in Detroit.

After a pass to Jamison Crowder left the Commanders a yard short of first down inside the Lions’ 30-yard-line, head coach Dan Quinn elected to go for it. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota came into the game and motioned under center to take the snap. It looked like he was going to pitch the ball to Jayden Daniels, but the Lions swarmed him for a loss.

The Lions took over at their 29-yard-line and stormed down the field for the first points of the game. Jahmyr Gibbs ran in from a yard out to cap a drive that previously saw him run for 24 yards and catch a pass for 23 yards.

Robertson left the game with an elbow injury and went directly to the locker room. The Lions call him questionable to return, but they lead 7-0 with 7:36 to play in the first quarter.