 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson puts Commanders up 10-7 in second quarter

  
Published January 18, 2025 09:04 PM

The Commanders have moved in front of the Lions in the second quarter on Saturday night.

Running back Brian Robinson ran for a two-yard score to cap an 12-play, 78-yard drive with 10:55 to play in the first half. The score put the Commanders up 10-7 in Detroit.

The drive started after the first turnover of the evening. Lions quarterback Jared Goff lost the ball on a sack by Commanders defensive end Dorrance Armstrong and linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered on the Washington 22-yard-line.

Robinson had a pair of runs for 20 yards to kick off the possession and quarterback Jayden Daniels hit wide receiver Dyami Brown for 42 yards to fully flip the field. Daniels is 10-of-16 for 132 yards in his playoff debut, including a seven-yard completion to tight end Zach Ertz to convert a fourth down ahead of the touchdown.

The Commanders’ future attempts to move the ball could be compromised by an injury to right guard Sam Cosmi, but the Lions have issues of their own. They are going to be without cornerback Amik Robertson for the rest of the game because of an elbow injury.