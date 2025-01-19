Brian Robinson puts Commanders up 10-7 in second quarter

The Commanders have moved in front of the Lions in the second quarter on Saturday night.

Running back Brian Robinson ran for a two-yard score to cap an 12-play, 78-yard drive with 10:55 to play in the first half. The score put the Commanders up 10-7 in Detroit.

The drive started after the first turnover of the evening. Lions quarterback Jared Goff lost the ball on a sack by Commanders defensive end Dorrance Armstrong and linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered on the Washington 22-yard-line.

Robinson had a pair of runs for 20 yards to kick off the possession and quarterback Jayden Daniels hit wide receiver Dyami Brown for 42 yards to fully flip the field. Daniels is 10-of-16 for 132 yards in his playoff debut, including a seven-yard completion to tight end Zach Ertz to convert a fourth down ahead of the touchdown.

The Commanders’ future attempts to move the ball could be compromised by an injury to right guard Sam Cosmi, but the Lions have issues of their own. They are going to be without cornerback Amik Robertson for the rest of the game because of an elbow injury.