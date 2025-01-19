Sam LaPorta’s circus catch puts Lions back in front

It looks like the shootout is on in Detroit.

The Lions have moved back in front of the Commanders a little more than three minutes after the Commanders took their first lead of the game. The Lions are up 14-10 after a spectacular catch by tight end Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta went horizontal and stretched his left hand out for a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone. The two-yard score gave the Lions back the lead with 7:44 to play in the first half.

Both teams have been moving the ball with ease. The Lions have 189 yards and the Commanders have 173 yards in what’s shaping up to be an explosive offensive battle for a spot in the NFC title game.