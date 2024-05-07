 Skip navigation
C.J. Moore set to return to Lions

  
Published May 7, 2024 01:18 PM

Safety C.J. Moore is headed back to Detroit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions. Moore last played for the team in 2022 and he missed the entire 2023 season after being suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Moore initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was waived in August 2022. He signed to the Texans practice squad, but the Lions signed him back to their active roster a week later.

Moore saw a lot of time on special teams, but began playing more on defense in his last two seasons. He has 48 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 56 career games.