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Lions sign OL Ben Bartch

  
Published March 25, 2026 11:05 AM

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch visited the Lions earlier this month and he’ll be spending more time in Detroit in the future.

The Lions announced that they have signed Bartch on Wednesday. The team did not share any details about the terms of the deal.

Bartch entered the league as a Jaguars fourth-round pick in 2020 and played 41 games for the team before the 49ers signed him off their practice squad in 2023. He appeared in 14 regular season games and three postseason contests during his time with San Francisco.

The Lions have also added Cade Mays, Larry Borom, and Juice Scruggs to their offensive line this offseason. They help balance out the departures of starters Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow since the end of the 2025 season.