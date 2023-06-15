 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions sign second-round pick Sam LaPorta

  
Published June 15, 2023 10:47 AM
The Lions have taken care of some business with a member of their rookie class.

Detroit announced on Thursday that the club has signed second-round tight end Sam LaPorta to his four-year rookie contract.

LaPorta was the 34th overall pick out of Iowa. He caught 153 passes for 1,786 yards with five touchdowns in his collegiate career, including 58 receptions for 657 yards with a TD last season.

The Lions faced a reset at tight end after trading T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings last year. The club also has Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, and Derrick Deese at the position heading into training camp.