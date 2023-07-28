Lions sign Trey Quinn, waive Tom Kennedy

The Lions made a wide receiver swap on Friday morning.

The team announced the signing of Trey Quinn. Tom Kennedy was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Washington made Quinn Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick in the 2018 draft and he caught 35 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the team. He played in one game for the Jaguars in 2020 and spent last summer with the Broncos before being cut.

Quinn most recently played for Michigan in the USFL.

Kennedy had 14 catches for 195 yards in 20 games for the Lions between 2019 and 2022.