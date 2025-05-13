 Skip navigation
Lions sign undrafted free agent Keith Cooper

  
The Lions signed undrafted free agent Keith Cooper on Tuesday, the team announced.

The University of Houston edge rusher participated in the Lions’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Cooper spent three seasons at Tulane before transferring to UH, where he had 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season.

In his 51-game collegiate career, Cooper totaled 119 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Lions waived offensive lineman Leif Fautanu in a corresponding move. The Arizona State center, who played 54 college games, signed with the team after going undrafted.