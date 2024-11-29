 Skip navigation
Lions signing LB Kwon Alexander off Broncos practice squad

  
Published November 29, 2024 12:12 PM

Having suffered several injuries along their defensive front — including losing Malcolm Rodriguez to a torn ACL on Thursday — the Lions are adding a veteran linebacker.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Detroit is signing Kwon Alexander off of Denver’s practice squad.

Alexander, 30, has appeared in three games for Denver this season, playing 65 defensive snaps. He’s recorded eight total tackles.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Alexander has appeared in 107 career games with 90 starts for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Saints, Jets, Steelers, and Broncos. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were on New Orleans’ staff in 2020 when Alexander started seven games for the club.

After defeating the Bears yesterday, the 11-1 Lions will host the 9-3 Packers to kick off Week 14 next Thursday night.