Lions’ stadium will be called Ford Field through at least 2036 under new sponsorship deal

Ford Field will remain the name of the Lions’ stadium after a new agreement between the team and Ford Motor Company.

The new agreement keeps the Ford name on the stadium through at least 2036. The Lions’ stadium has been called Ford Field since it opened in 2002. Among NFL stadiums, only Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium has carried the name of a corporate sponsor for longer than Ford Field.

“Renewing our relationship with Ford Motor Company has always been a top priority for us,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood. “Ford was an integral partner in our move back to downtown Detroit in 2002 and continues to be valuable to the growth of our brand. We are proud to have an iconic, Detroit founded company’s name on our building for the foreseeable future.”

The Lions have long been owned by the Ford family; current principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is the great-granddaughter of Henry Ford.