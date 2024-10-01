Lions take 7-0 lead on David Montgomery’s touchdown run

The Seahawks faced a fourth-and-three at the 50. Dan Campbell would have gone. Analytics said to go.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald chose to punt.

The Lions started at their own 7, but it didn’t matter. They went the distance in 12 plays.

Detroit entered the night 29th in red zone offense, with only five touchdowns in 13 possessions inside the opponent’s 20. The Lions’ 38.5 percent touchdown percentage is better than only New England, Denver and Miami.

It took the Lions three plays after Jahmyr Gibbs ran 20 yards to the 4-yard line. David Montgomery got 1 yard, 2 yards and then the final yard on third down.

Montgomery has a touchdown in seven consecutive regular-season games.

The Lions lead 7-0 with 3:11 left in the first quarter.