nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Lions take 7-0 lead on David Montgomery’s touchdown run

  
Published September 30, 2024 08:41 PM

The Seahawks faced a fourth-and-three at the 50. Dan Campbell would have gone. Analytics said to go.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald chose to punt.

The Lions started at their own 7, but it didn’t matter. They went the distance in 12 plays.

Detroit entered the night 29th in red zone offense, with only five touchdowns in 13 possessions inside the opponent’s 20. The Lions’ 38.5 percent touchdown percentage is better than only New England, Denver and Miami.

It took the Lions three plays after Jahmyr Gibbs ran 20 yards to the 4-yard line. David Montgomery got 1 yard, 2 yards and then the final yard on third down.

Montgomery has a touchdown in seven consecutive regular-season games.

The Lions lead 7-0 with 3:11 left in the first quarter.