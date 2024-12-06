Lions take 7-0 lead on opening possession

The Packers deferred after winning the coin toss. The Lions have a 7-0 lead after the first possession.

Detroit went 70 yards in 11 plays, going 2-for-2 on third down and getting another conversion on a Packers penalty.

David Montgomery capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Lions had a chance to hold the Packers to a field goal when Dan Skipper, subbing for Taylor Decker at left tackle, was called for a holding penalty. But on third-and-goal from the 7, Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon made illegal contact with Tim Patrick. It gave the Lions an automatic first down at the 3, and Montgomery scored on the next play.

Jared Goff was 6-of-8 for 58 yards with Jameson Williams catching a 28-yarder.