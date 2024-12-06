 Skip navigation
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Lions take 7-0 lead on opening possession

  
Published December 5, 2024 08:33 PM

The Packers deferred after winning the coin toss. The Lions have a 7-0 lead after the first possession.

Detroit went 70 yards in 11 plays, going 2-for-2 on third down and getting another conversion on a Packers penalty.

David Montgomery capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Lions had a chance to hold the Packers to a field goal when Dan Skipper, subbing for Taylor Decker at left tackle, was called for a holding penalty. But on third-and-goal from the 7, Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon made illegal contact with Tim Patrick. It gave the Lions an automatic first down at the 3, and Montgomery scored on the next play.

Jared Goff was 6-of-8 for 58 yards with Jameson Williams catching a 28-yarder.