 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions to sign Ben Niemann

  
Published June 10, 2024 02:00 PM

The Lions are set to add a veteran linebacker to the roster ahead of training camp.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports that the team is set to sign Ben Niemann. No terms of the deal are known.

Niemann appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season and saw all of his snaps on special teams. He recorded a pair of tackles in that action.

Niemann saw more time on defense in four seasons with the Chiefs and one year with the Cardinals ahead of his stint in Denver. He had 21 starts in 86 appearances for those teams and compiled 237 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and six fumble recoveries. He also had 26 tackles in 11 postseason games for the Chiefs.