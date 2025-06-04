Lions to sign OL Trystan Colon

The Lions are adding an offensive lineman to the roster in the wake of center Frank Ragnow’s retirement earlier this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will sign Trystan Colon to their 90-man roster. It will be a one-year deal in Detroit.

Colon spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and he started 11 of the 31 games he played in Arizona. He also played 20 games and made four starts in three seasons with the Ravens at the start of his career.

Colon has seen time at both guard and center over the course of his career, so he will join Graham Glasgow, second-round pick Tate Ratledge, and fifth-round pick Miles Frazier in the mix for playing time on the interior.