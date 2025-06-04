 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions to sign OL Trystan Colon

  
The Lions are adding an offensive lineman to the roster in the wake of center Frank Ragnow’s retirement earlier this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will sign Trystan Colon to their 90-man roster. It will be a one-year deal in Detroit.

Colon spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and he started 11 of the 31 games he played in Arizona. He also played 20 games and made four starts in three seasons with the Ravens at the start of his career.

Colon has seen time at both guard and center over the course of his career, so he will join Graham Glasgow, second-round pick Tate Ratledge, and fifth-round pick Miles Frazier in the mix for playing time on the interior.