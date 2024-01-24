Lions unsure if Zach Ertz will play Sunday

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is in Detroit today, but whether he’ll be on the field in San Francisco on Sunday remains to be seen.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Ertz is at the Lions’ facility, but he said he doesn’t know whether Ertz will be up to speed enough to play in the NFC Championship Game.

“Right now he just got here, I know he’s in shape. I talked to him the other day. He understands we’re gonna gauge this and see where we’re at,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

The Lions signed Ertz this week after backup tight end Brock Wright suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out of the NFC Championship Game. If Ertz isn’t going to be ready to play on Sunday, it seems rather pointless to have signed him, but Campbell says it’s no guarantee that he’ll be on the field.