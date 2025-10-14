Lions waive S Loren Strickland

The Lions dropped a player from their secondary on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived safety Loren Strickland. They did not sign any player to the active roster in a corresponding move, but they did sign offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, defensive lineman Chris Smith, and cornerback Kendall Fuller to their practice squad.

Strickland appeared in one game this season and played 17 special teams snaps. He also appeared on special teams in seven games for the team last season.

The Lions could use the open spot to activate defensive tackle Alim McNeill ahead of their Week 7 game against the Buccaneers.