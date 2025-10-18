Lions will have a depleted secondary with four DBs missing Monday night vs. Buccaneers

Lions cornerback Brian Branch’s one-game suspension came at a bad time.

The Lions’ secondary is limping into Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers, and Branch’s absence will not make things any easier. Today the Lions officially ruled out three defensive backs with injuries: Kerby Joseph (knee), Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and Terrion Arnold (shoulder).

Also out for the Lions is special teamer Sione Vaki.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, who has missed the last two games, is questionable to return against the Buccaneers. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill is also questionable to play for the first time this season after last year’s serious knee injury. Another key member of the defensive line, D.J. Reader, is also listed as questionable.

The Lions are 6.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers.