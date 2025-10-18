 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions will have a depleted secondary with four DBs missing Monday night vs. Buccaneers

  
Published October 18, 2025 03:40 PM

Lions cornerback Brian Branch’s one-game suspension came at a bad time.

The Lions’ secondary is limping into Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers, and Branch’s absence will not make things any easier. Today the Lions officially ruled out three defensive backs with injuries: Kerby Joseph (knee), Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and Terrion Arnold (shoulder).

Also out for the Lions is special teamer Sione Vaki.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, who has missed the last two games, is questionable to return against the Buccaneers. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill is also questionable to play for the first time this season after last year’s serious knee injury. Another key member of the defensive line, D.J. Reader, is also listed as questionable.

The Lions are 6.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers.