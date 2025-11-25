 Skip navigation
Lions will waive CB Arthur Maulet

  
Published November 25, 2025 02:29 PM

Cornerback Arthur Maulet won’t be on hand when the Lions face the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are waiving Maulet. Maulet signed to the practice squad in October and was signed to the active roster a couple of weeks later.

Maulet played in six games, including last Sunday’s overtime win over the Giants. He had 14 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in those outings.

The Lions were dealing with a number of injury issues at corner when they signed Maulet, who played for five teams over his first eight NFL seasons. D.J. Reed and Khalil Dorsey returned from injured reserve in Week 12 and Terrion Arnold is nearing a return from a concussion, so there’s less of a need for extra depth at this point in the season.