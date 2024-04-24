 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions wisely extend their key young players sooner than later

  
Published April 24, 2024 03:49 PM

The Lions have several key young players. They’ve wisely commenced the process of extending their contracts.

With receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell finishing only three NFL seasons, both have gotten long-term rewards.

It’s smart. It’s prudent. It shows the players that their contributions are appreciated and valued. It also locks in the contracts at a price that definitely will not get any lower over time.

As to St. Brown, whose deal came to light before Sewell’s, the fact that he wasn’t a first-round pick created urgency. But then Sewell, who had both a fourth year under contract and an inevitable fifth-year option to go, got his deal, too.

This is a great development for the Lions. It shows that they currently are the opposite of dysfunctional. They’re identifying their key young talent who haven’t gotten a significant financial reward, and they’re addressing it. Now. Not later.

Not after more leaves fall or cards turn or whatever metaphor Jerry Jones would use to justify pinching pennies. Because the reality is that it will take a lot more pennies later, if it’s not done now.

In matters such as this, time is never on the team’s side. So get the deal done. Reward the great players. And then, when the opportunity arises to go “all-in,” the Lions will have the chips to do it.

Unlike the owners keeps saying “all-in” like a parrot that is capable of saying the word but unable to comprehend what it means.