 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

L’Jarius Sneed active for Titans-Broncos

  
Published September 7, 2025 02:44 PM

After missing much of last season, L’Jarius Sneed is officially back for the Titans.

Sneed is active for the season opener against the Broncos after he was questionable with a knee injury. The cornerback was limited for all three practices this week.

Running back Kalel Mullings (ankle) is also active for Tennessee after he was listed as questionable.

For Tennessee, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, safety Kevin Winston, cornerback Samuel Womack, offensive lineman Jackson Slater, offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, and defensive lineman CJ Ravenell are inactive.

There were no surprise inactives for Denver, as quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, outside linebacker Que Robinson, defensive end Sai’vion Jones, offensive tackle Frank Crum, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and tight end Nate Adkins are out. Ehlinger is the emergency third QB.