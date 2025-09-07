L’Jarius Sneed active for Titans-Broncos

After missing much of last season, L’Jarius Sneed is officially back for the Titans.

Sneed is active for the season opener against the Broncos after he was questionable with a knee injury. The cornerback was limited for all three practices this week.

Running back Kalel Mullings (ankle) is also active for Tennessee after he was listed as questionable.

For Tennessee, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, safety Kevin Winston, cornerback Samuel Womack, offensive lineman Jackson Slater, offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, and defensive lineman CJ Ravenell are inactive.

There were no surprise inactives for Denver, as quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, outside linebacker Que Robinson, defensive end Sai’vion Jones, offensive tackle Frank Crum, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and tight end Nate Adkins are out. Ehlinger is the emergency third QB.