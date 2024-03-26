L’Jarius Sneed agrees to four-year contract with Titans

The Titans have agreed to terms on a new deal for their new star cornerback.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, L’Jarius Sneed will sign a four-year, $76.4 million deal that includes $55 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

After placing the franchise tag on Sneed, the Chiefs agreed to trade the cornerback to the Titans on Friday.

Sneed, 27, just completed his rookie contract with Kansas City. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Sneed appeared in 57 games with 54 starts over the last four seasons. He recorded 40 passes defensed, with 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 6.5 sacks in his four seasons.

He also registered seven passes defensed, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and a critical forced fumble in 13 postseason games with Kansas City.

Now Sneed will become one of the league’s highest-paid corners for a Tennessee team with a new coaching staff.

