L’Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol

  
Published February 6, 2023 05:13 PM
February 6, 2023 02:52 PM
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons reveal their picks for the top players slated to take the field in Super Bowl LVII, from Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones to A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is on track to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Sneed had to leave the AFC Championship Game after suffering a concussion and he did not practice last week because he was still working his way through the protocol. He was able to do some conditioning work as the week unfolded and the Chiefs said he would have been listed as questionable to play last Sunday.

It looks like he should be able to avoid any injury designation this week. Sneed said at Super Bowl Opening Night that he has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to practice with the team this week.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) also drew questionable tags last week. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was listed as doubtful, but he’s officially out for the Super Bowl after going on injured reserve Monday.