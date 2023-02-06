L’Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is on track to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Sneed had to leave the AFC Championship Game after suffering a concussion and he did not practice last week because he was still working his way through the protocol. He was able to do some conditioning work as the week unfolded and the Chiefs said he would have been listed as questionable to play last Sunday.

It looks like he should be able to avoid any injury designation this week. Sneed said at Super Bowl Opening Night that he has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to practice with the team this week.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) also drew questionable tags last week. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was listed as doubtful, but he’s officially out for the Super Bowl after going on injured reserve Monday.