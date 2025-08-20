L’Jarius Sneed is “very confident” he will play the season opener

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was a limited practice participant Wednesday, his first practice in 10 months. He is “very confident” he will play in the season opener Sept. 7.

“When it’s time for them lights to come on, you’ll see a whole different L’Jarius Sneed,” Sneed said Wednesday, via Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Sneed, 28, played only five games last season before a season-ending quad injury. He then required offseason knee surgery.

He’s now fully recovered from both injuries and grateful to be practicing again.

“It’s a very big release [to be back],” Sneed said. “Just coming out here and being a part of everybody as a whole and not just in there rehabbing all the time. It’s a big deal.”

The Titans acquired Sneed from Chiefs in March 2024 in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal that includes $55 million guaranteed.

Now, Sneed is ready to go prove he was worth it.