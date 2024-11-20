L’Jarius Sneed to miss sixth straight game with quad injury

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is going to miss another game for the Titans.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that Sneed is going to miss Sunday’s game against the Texans. It will be the sixth straight game that Sneed has missed with a quad injury.

Sneed’s extended absence raises a question of whether Sneed’s condition took a turn for the worse at some point because the Titans could have put him on injured reserve and opened a roster spot for someone able to go on Sundays.

Linebacker Jack Gibbens (ankle), defensive back Justin Hardee (groin), defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (biceps), cornerback Roger McCreary (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (illness), defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (rest), running back Tyjae Spears (concussion), and tackle Leroy Watson (back) were also out of practice Wednesday.