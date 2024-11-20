 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix 'surgically explosive' for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

L’Jarius Sneed to miss sixth straight game with quad injury

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:14 PM

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is going to miss another game for the Titans.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that Sneed is going to miss Sunday’s game against the Texans. It will be the sixth straight game that Sneed has missed with a quad injury.

Sneed’s extended absence raises a question of whether Sneed’s condition took a turn for the worse at some point because the Titans could have put him on injured reserve and opened a roster spot for someone able to go on Sundays.

Linebacker Jack Gibbens (ankle), defensive back Justin Hardee (groin), defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (biceps), cornerback Roger McCreary (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (illness), defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (rest), running back Tyjae Spears (concussion), and tackle Leroy Watson (back) were also out of practice Wednesday.