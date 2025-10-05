George Pickens goes deep for a TD, Cowboys up 30-6

George Pickens has gotten in on the fun for the Cowboys.

Quarterback Dak Prescott floated a 43-yard pass into Pickens’ hands for a touchdown late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets. It’s Prescott’s third touchdown pass of the day and the Cowboys now lead 30-3.

The Jets cut the lead to 30-6 with a field goal a few minutes later.

Pickens only had one catch before Prescott found him for the long ball, but his presence has helped open the field for other receivers. Prescott is 13-of-22 for 207 yards and he hit tight end Jake Ferguson for his first two touchdowns.

The Cowboys defense has been a sore spot so far this season, but they are continuing to have their best day of the year. They’ve now sacked Justin Fields five times and the Jets are well on their way to a fifth loss in five tries.