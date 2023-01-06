 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
  • George Bissell
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Longtime Bills radio announcer John Murphy off the air after suffering a stroke

  
Published January 6, 2023 09:52 AM
John Murphy, a play-by-play announcer who has worked for decades on Bills radio broadcasts, is off the air after suffering a stroke.

Murphy missed Monday night’s game but the team did not divulge details about the reason for his absence. Today Murphy’s family announced that he had a stroke but that he is getting better.

“John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend,” the family’s statement said. “He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

Chris Brown filled in for Murphy on Monday night and will remain the Bills’ play-by-play voice while Murphy recovers.

In a tough week for the Bills, Murphy will, like Damar Hamlin, have all of Bills Mafia in his corner.