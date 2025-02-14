Longtime Panthers LS JJ Jansen re-signs with team

The Panthers aren’t planning to have a new long snapper in 2025.

J.J. Jansen is re-signing with Carolina, per agent Jansen, 39, is the longest-tenured Panther, having been with the club since he was acquired via trade in 2009.

He’s played in every one of Carolina’s 260 games since.

As noted by Sheehy, Jansen is currently tied for the most games played by a pure long snapper in league history. He’ll break that in Week 1 of 2025.