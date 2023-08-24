Longtime Saints defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell dies at 78

The Saints announced that their former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell has died at the age of 78.

Sidwell was hired to run the Saints defense in 1986 and he remained in the job through the 1994 season. He oversaw a unit that led the league in points allowed twice, passing defense twice and rushing defense once.

The centerpiece of Sidwell’s defenses in New Orleans was the linebacking corps known as the Dome Patrol. The group featured a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers in Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills as well as Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson.

All four of those players are in the Saints Hall of Fame along with Sidwell, who went on to be a defensive coordinator for the Oilers, Patriots, and Seahawks after leaving the Saints.