Longtime Titans TE Frank Wycheck dies at 52

The family of former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck announced that Wycheck died on Saturday at the age of 52.

According to a statement from the family shared by the Titans, Wycheck appears to have fallen inside his home on Saturday morning and he was found unresponsive on Saturday afternoon.

Wycheck was a 1993 sixth-round pick by Washington and joined the Oilers in 1995 after being released. He remained with the team through their move to Tennessee and retired as a member of the team after the 2003 season.

The Titans inducted Wycheck, who made three Pro Bowls, into their Ring of Honor and he had a hand in the most famous play in franchise history. The Titans fielded a kickoff down 16-15 with 16 seconds left in a 2000 wild card playoff game against the Bills and fullback Lorenzo Neal handed the ball to Wycheck, who then threw it across the field to Kevin Dyson. Dyson ran for a touchdown on what’s now known as the Music City Miracle and the Titans went on to make the Super Bowl.

