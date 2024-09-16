Look back at Week 2 with the FNIA crew

The second Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone.

Now, it’s time to make sense of it.

While in many ways each Sunday of the NFL season becomes nonsensical, we try every Sunday night to pull the threads on the emerging themes. Knowing that, at any given moment, any and every team’s fortunes are subject to change at any given moment.

So here’s a breakdown of Week 2 from the FNIA crew. Everyone except Simms, that is, who was ditching that long before he was ditching PFT Live.

