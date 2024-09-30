 Skip navigation
Look back at Week 4 with FNIA crew

  
Published September 30, 2024 06:49 AM

The fourth Sunday of the 2024 season had some highs and lows and ups and downs and we’re starting to figure out who’s good, unless we aren’t.

At the end of the day (and during Baltimore’s blowout win over the Bills), the FNIA crew (minus Simms) went over the day that was.

The full thing is here. The speed round that caps each episode is embedded.

Separately, Simms and I will spend two hours talking about Week 4 on PFT Live, which gets rolling at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85.

And, obviously, we’ll be posting content all day long right here, with news and reactions and injuries and other stuff that has been and will be happening.