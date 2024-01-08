Looking ahead at a huge week for the NFL

The regular season is over. Two hundred seventy-two games are in the books. And six are coming this weekend.

Last night, some members of the Football Night in America crew gathered to talk about the day that was and, more importantly, the days to come with an excellent slate of wild-card games.

We looked ahead at Packers-Cowboys, Rams-Lions, Texans-Browns, Eagles-Bucs and the future of Bill Belichick. We also did a quick discussion of some of the candidates for some of the rewards that could go to two or more worthy candidates.

Hopefully, the video is worthy of some of your time. There’s only one way to find out.