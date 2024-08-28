 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_wilson_240828.jpg
Wilson named Steelers' starting QB over Fields
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrule_240828.jpg
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240828.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes' GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

Louis Rees-Zammit to sign with Jaguars’ practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2024 06:29 PM

Louis Rees-Zammit didn’t make the Chiefs’ roster, but it isn’t the end of the road for the former rugby star.

Rees-Zammit is signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad, Tom Hamilton of ESPN reports.

Rees-Zammit, 22, starred in rugby union, playing for Wales and touring with the British & Irish Lions. He arrived in the NFL through the International Pathway Program (IPP), signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason.

The Jaguars showed interest in Rees-Zammit after the IPP Pro Day in March.

He appeared in all three preseason games with the Chiefs, playing running back, receiver and on special teams as a returner and kickoff specialist. Rees-Zammit had six carries for 22 yards and one reception for 3 yards.