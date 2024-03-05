Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo dominated the running backs in Combine athletic testing

Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo helped himself in the eyes of NFL draft evaluators with an outstanding workout at the Scouting Combine.

Guerendo’s 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds was the fastest among running backs at the Combine.

Guerendo’s 41.5-inch vertical was the best among running backs.

Guerendo’s 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump was the second-best among running backs.

Guerendo’s 6.94-second three-cone drill was fourth-best among running backs.

Guerendo’s 4.15-second shuttle run was tied for fourth-best among running backs.

The 6-foot-0, 221-pound Guerendo played five college seasons and didn’t have a lot of production. He played at Wisconsin from 2019 to 2022 and topped out at 385 rushing yards in his final season there, then transferred to Louisville in 2023 and had his best season, carrying 132 times for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 22 catches for 234 yards. He’s yet to show that he can produce like an elite running back, but he has shown that he’s an elite athlete, and that’s one thing the Combine is designed to show.