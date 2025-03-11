 Skip navigation
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil
nbc_pftpm_slayphilly_250310.jpg
Where will CB Slay land?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
LS James Winchester will remain in Kansas City on a one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:07 PM

The Chiefs are re-signing their long snapper.

The team agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year, $1.65 million deal with James Winchester, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The 2025 season will mark Winchester’s 11th NFL season, all with the Chiefs.

He has played 164 of a possible 164 games in that time, taking 1,431 snaps.

Punter Matt Araiza also is returning after the Chiefs tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent. Harrison Butker remains as the kicker, with the Chiefs sporting some of the league’s best special teams.