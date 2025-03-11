LS James Winchester will remain in Kansas City on a one-year deal

The Chiefs are re-signing their long snapper.

The team agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year, $1.65 million deal with James Winchester, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The 2025 season will mark Winchester’s 11th NFL season, all with the Chiefs.

He has played 164 of a possible 164 games in that time, taking 1,431 snaps.

Punter Matt Araiza also is returning after the Chiefs tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent. Harrison Butker remains as the kicker, with the Chiefs sporting some of the league’s best special teams.