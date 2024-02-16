Luke Getsy: It will be fun digging into this quarterback draft class

The Raiders were expected to be in the market for quarterback help this offseason when they thought Jimmy Garoppolo would be available for the entire year, but they’re almost certainly going to be hunting for one now that they’re expected to release Jimmy Garoppolo in the wake of his two-game suspension.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will have a hand in that choice and one option the team can explore is the draft. The Raiders hold the 13th pick in a first round that could feature five or six quarterbacks, so it was no surprise that Getsy was asked his thoughts on the group at a Friday press conference.

“It’s obviously an impressive one,” Getsy said. “There’s a lot of different flavors. I’m gonna have a lot of fun diving into it. I haven’t gotten to that point where I can give you the evaluation on each guy, but watching from afar — watching that college football season — I think this is a pretty cool year.”

Getsy said that he liked that there are a variety of quarterback styles represented in this year’s class because he doesn’t believe that “it ever helps anyone to box yourself” into one thing and that offenses should be tailored to the talent on hand. Right now, Aidan O’Connell is the only quarterback set to be on the roster come the fall but that is going to change and the way it changes will be a big sign about what the Raiders have planned at the position.

