Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, Antoine Winfield Jr. out again for Bucs

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles ruled three players out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, and safety Antoine Winfield will all miss their second game in a row.

Goedeke is recovering from a concussion and was replaced by Justin Skule for last week’s game against the Lions. Lions star Aidan Hutchinson picked up 4.5 sacks in that matchup, but the Bucs were able to move to 2-0 despite the shaky protection.

Kancey has missed both games with a calf injury while Winfield is recovering from a foot injury he suffered in the opener.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. Bowles said he is tracking to be a game-time decision.