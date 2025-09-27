Mac Jones cleared to back up Brock Purdy; Ricky Pearsall is expected to play

The 49ers had a pair of quarterbacks on the injury report this week, but they’re set to have both of them available against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that Mac Jones has been cleared to play after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Jones is set to back up Brock Purdy, who will return to the lineup after missing Week 3 with a toe injury.

Maiocco also reports that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to play. Pearsall was also listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The 49ers also elevated cornerback Eli Apple from the practice squad. More depth was needed on the corner because Renardo Green is expected to miss the game with a neck injury.