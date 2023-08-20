Mac Jones gets three possessions in second preseason game

After a pair of joint practices with the Packers this week, Mac Jones started Saturday’s preseason game for the Patriots.

But the quarterback got middling results with the first-team offense.

New England’s first possession started at Green Bay’s 18-yard line after a bad snap was recovered by the Patriots’ defense. Jones put New England inside the 10 with a 13-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne. A defensive hold kept the drive alive on third dow and running back Rhamondre Stevenson punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Starting the next drive on the New England 8, the Patriots got a big run from Stevenson to move up to the 35. But Jones airmailed tight end Hunter Henry down the seam to the right, which was a clear opportunity for a big play. Then Jones was sacked on third-and-9 to end the possession.

Jones couldn’t hit DeVante Parker with a deep shot to start New England’s third drive with the pass floating out of reach. But on third-and-10, Jones connected with rookie Demario Douglas for a 15-yard gain on the left side.

While Jones was nearly intercepted when Jonathan Owens got his hands on a pass close to the line of scrimmage, Kendrick Bourne later caught a jump ball for a 17-yard gain. Jones was hit as he threw.

But on the next play, Jones was strip-sacked by Kingsley Enagbare and the Packers recovered for a turnover.

That was Jones’ final snap of the night.

Jones finished 6-of-9 passing for 52 yards. He also had a 4-yard run.