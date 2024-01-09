Mac Jones: I’m going to compete whether I’m in New England or somewhere else

The Patriots have not made any announcement about head coach Bill Belichick’s status for the 2023 season and one of the biggest reasons why they’re looking at a split is because of the failure to develop a quarterback since the departure of Tom Brady.

2021 first-round pick Mac Jones was the player they planned to be the long-term starter, but a promising rookie season was followed by an extended run of poor play that culminated in Jones’ benching during the 2023 season. While it’s unclear whether there’s any chance of Jones returning to the lineup in New England, he remains under contract for the 2024 season and said on Monday that he hopes “they realize that I’m going to compete and I’m going to do that wherever I’m at on any NFL team whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

“Obviously I have a lot of respect for the people in this locker room, and that’s where it starts,” Jones said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “I feel like I let people down with my play. A lot of that stuff is in my control and some of it is not. So, I’m going to do everything I can for my next opportunity whether that’s here and really just push forward and continue to be Mac. That’s what it’s all about. Don’t let that waver.”

It’s hard to imagine Jones getting another chance in New England, but the 2023 season offered plenty of reminders that quarterbacks have a way of popping up when you least expect it so he’ll likely get an opportunity to continue his story somewhere in the coming years.