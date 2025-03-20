Mac Jones: Kyle Shanahan produces each year, I wanted to be around that

When Mac Jones was entering the league in 2021, there was plenty of speculation that he’d be drafted by the 49ers once San Francisco traded up to No. 3 overall.

That obviously did not happen, as San Francisco chose Trey Lance and Jones went to New England.

But now, four years into his career, Jones has made his way to the Bay Area to be a backup to Brock Purdy.

Jones said in a recent interview with the team’s website that the 49ers made him feel comfortable.

“I feel like there’s a lot of good people here, a lot of winners here,” Jones said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “So really, just wanted to surround myself with winners.

“It’s a proven system. I know Brock personally, and he’s done a great job and played really good football in the NFL. So I’ve been really watching him from afar on game film and stuff, and just want to learn from him and be a sponge. Obviously, Kyle [Shanahan] and his resume speaks for itself. He’s done a great job in the NFL, and he always produces each year, and that’s something that I want to be around.”

Jones added that he wants to bring great energy and be a great teammate in 2025.

“I love playing football,” Jones said. “I love having fun and winning. I know there’s a lot of winners in this building, and I’m looking forward to surrounding myself with them and just being a great teammate.”

After three seasons with New England, Jones appeared in 10 games with seven starts for Jacksonville in 2024. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.